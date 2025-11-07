Be an active listener

Rep. Seth Magaziner has represented Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District since 2023. He previously served as the state’s general treasurer from 2015-2023. As a member of Congress, I am often surrounded by great orators. But I have found that the best leaders are those who know how to listen. When done correctly, listening is an active exercise. The most effective leaders are constantly requesting and processing feedback, whether it be from constituents or customers, to understand what is working and what is not. As a member of Congress, I utilize a number of strategies to hear from my constituents in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District. I regularly send email surveys to constituents to ask for their feedback on key issues. I receive a weekly readout of how many people have called or emailed my office to weigh in on an issue, categorized by topic. In one recent week, for example, 498 people called or wrote to my office in opposition to President Donald Trump’s tariffs – fewer than 15 reached out in support. Tele-town halls are one of my favorite tools to receive feedback from constituents. We use an outbound call service to proactively call Rhode Islanders across the district and ask them to stay on the line to participate. More than 30,000 Rhode Islanders have joined our tele-town halls this year alone, with hundreds providing live feedback during the town halls or immediately after. Legendary auto industry executive Lee Iacocca once said, “I only wish I could find an institute that teaches people how to listen.” Leaders across sectors have access to many tools to conduct market research, but in my experience there is no substitute for direct conversations with those we serve.