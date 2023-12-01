Beacon Mutual Insurance Company Announces Partnership with Rhode Island Nursery and Landscape Association

Warwick, RI – The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company, the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Rhode Island, is proud to announce its new partnership with the Rhode Island Nursery and Landscape Association (RINLA) starting in November 2023.

“We are proud to partner with RINLA in support of Rhode Island’s green industry and the dedicated workers who keep it thriving,” said Beacon Mutual’s President & CEO, Brian J. Spero, Esq. “At Beacon, we recognize the vital role this industry plays in our state’s economy and environment, and we remain committed to providing the coverage and support necessary for its continued success.”

Under this partnership, Beacon policyholders who are RINLA members and meet the qualifying criteria can take part in a shared earnings program that rewards them with a return premium based on their safety performance. In addition, this partnership will provide RINLA members with access to a variety of safety resources to prevent workplace injuries.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Beacon Mutual,” said W. Michael Sullivan, Executive Director of RINLA. “This partnership will provide our business members with valuable safety resources, as well as a shared earnings program that rewards them for prioritizing the safety of their employees. We look forward to working with Beacon Mutual to support the landscape, nursery and allied industries in Rhode Island.”

- Advertisement -

This partnership is part of Beacon’s ongoing commitment to supporting Rhode Island businesses and promoting workplace safety. Beacon is committed to supporting RINLA members by providing them with the tools and resources they need to keep their businesses safe and successful.

The workers’ compensation experts at Beacon understand the importance of promoting workplace safety and supporting local businesses. The team provides a variety of safety training programs and resources to help employers and employees identify and address potential hazards in the workplace. In addition, Beacon offers competitive rates and comprehensive coverage options to help business owners protect their employees and their bottom line.

For more information about Beacon’s workers’ compensation insurance and safety resources for the landscaping industry, please visit info.beaconmutual.com/landscaping-industry.

https://blog.beaconmutual.com/partnership-ri-nursery-landscape-association

