‘Bearded Bandit’ admits robbing E.P. bank, again

By
-
A CRANSTON MAN, who previously was convicted and incarcerated for more than six years for robbing nine banks in 2012, admitted in Federal Court he helped rob one of them again in 2019, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Chuna announced Thursday. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT 

PROVIDENCE – A Cranston man who spent more than six years in prison for robbing nine banks in 2012 admitted in federal court that he helped rob one of those banks again in 2019, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Chuna announced Thursday.  Justin Worley, 44, known previously as the “Bearded Bandit,” admitted in court

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How to Safeguard Your Network Against AI-Based Cyber Attacks and Threats

Although artificial intelligence has multiple benefits in the workplace, IT leaders should still be aware…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR