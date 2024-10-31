‘Bearded Bandit’ admits robbing E.P. bank, again

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A Cranston man who spent more than six years in prison for robbing nine banks in 2012 admitted in federal court that he helped rob one of those banks again in 2019, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Chuna announced Thursday. Justin Worley, 44, known previously as the “Bearded Bandit,” admitted in court

admitted in court that he entered an East Providence bank late in the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2019, with another person. They each approached a teller and demanded that they empty their money drawers. The second man, later identified as Nicholas Lage, 38, brandished a knife during the robbery.

The two men fled the bank with approximately $12,000. They were spotted and arrested later that evening at Twin River casino.

Worley on Wednesday pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit bank robbery and bank robbery. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30.

Lage pleaded guilty on April 1, 2021, to charges of conspiracy to commit bank robbery and bank robbery.

He was sentenced on Aug. 6, 2021, to 36 months of incarceration to be followed by three years of federal supervised release.