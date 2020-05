Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Getting a home mortgage shouldn’t be painful. That’s the premise of a new mortgage company, Beeline Loans Inc., which recently opened in Providence. Launched in February by CEO Nicholas Liuzza and general counselor Jessica Kennedy, along with four other owners, the business originates conventional residential mortgage loans and refinances. Beeline formally launched in early May.…