Belle Terre home in South Kingstown sells for $2M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A historic residential property in South Kingstown known as Belle Terre recently sold for $2 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers and buyers in the deal.

The colonial-style home at 600 Main St. was built in 1908 and the property was once part of a 100-acre farm, said Mott & Chase, announcing the transaction in mid-April. The home currently stands on a more than 10-acre lot, the real estate firm said.

Of those 100 acres the home was once part of, 50 acres are currently part of a nature preserve, the firm said.

The sale of 600 Main St. marked the second-biggest residential property sale in South Kingstown so far this year, according to Mott & Chace, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 5,126-square-foot home, which contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms, is located in the middle of Wakefield village, the real estate firm said.

The home and land at 600 Main St. were most recently valued by South Kingstown property assessors in 2022 as being worth $1 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The two-story house features an entry foyer with a barrel-vaulted ceiling and a grand staircase, and the historic home retains the original hardwood floors, which were milled from beech trees located on the property, said Mott & Chace sales associate Claudia Philbrick, who represented the seller. Philbrick called the home “one of a kind.”

The buyers were represented by Mott & Chace sales associate Janet Kermes.

According to the warranty deed, a public record documenting the property sale, the home was sold by Ronald Stearns and Lisa Connor, and it was purchased by John Costello and Jamie Costello, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.