Big dreams for offshore wind now more distant than ever

By
-
INDUSTRY HEADWINDS: Guests tour one of the turbines of America’s first offshore wind farm, off the coast of Block Island, during a wind power conference in 2022. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE ­PHOTO/DAVID ­GOLDMAN
INDUSTRY HEADWINDS: Guests tour one of the turbines of America’s first offshore wind farm, off the coast of Block Island, during a wind power conference in 2022. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE ­PHOTO/DAVID ­GOLDMAN

In 2007, then-Gov. Donald L. Carcieri touted a state-commissioned study that suggested wind power could generate a whopping 75% of Rhode Island’s electricity needs, if fully exploited. But Carcieri, a Republican, said he was looking to start with areas where a target of 15% of the state’s electricity needs could be affordably generated. Two years

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Anyhow You Look at It—Energy Savings Add Up

Anyhow Studio, a ceramics studio in Providence, empowers early-career ceramic artists and beginners to grow…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR