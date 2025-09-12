Big dreams for offshore wind now more distant than ever

In 2007, then-Gov. Donald L. Carcieri touted a state-commissioned study that suggested wind power could generate a whopping 75% of Rhode Island’s electricity needs, if fully exploited. But Carcieri, a Republican, said he was looking to start with areas where a target of 15% of the state’s electricity needs could be affordably generated. Two years later the state signed a deal with a developer to build a large wind farm to meet the governor’s 15% goal and a smaller demonstration project. That was when the talk began of thousands of jobs coming to Rhode Island to support those projects and others like them. Years of political and economic headwinds conspired to keep the massive ecosystem of hoped-for wind jobs from materializing. But a much smaller industry did begin to develop in the state after the first-in-the-nation demonstration project was finally built off Block Island in 2016. As this week’s cover story reports, the latest iteration of the much bigger wind farm was finally on track for completion next year. Then Republican President Donald Trump’s administration issued a stop-work order; his latest effort to scuttle the still-nascent industry in the U.S. That fight will now play out in the courts. And there’s a realistic chance that the Rhode Island project, which would also serve Connecticut, will resume, given that it is about 80% complete. It’s now the best local wind proponents can hope for, at least in the near term, from what was once seen as a major growth industry Rhode Island was poised to lead.