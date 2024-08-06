Big Lots closing its store in Seekonk

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

SEEKONK – Big Lots is closing its location at 179 Highland Ave. as the company seeks to shut down 315 stores across the nation.

The Seekonk store is one of 18 New England locations Big Lots has selected for closure. California will see 75 stores close, the most in the nation.

The company has 1,389 stores across the country, according to its website.

In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, Big Lots said it needed to increase the number of permitted store closings from 150 to 315 as part of an amendment to a

$900 million, five-year asset-based revolving credit agreement from 2022.

In June, the company announced it planned to close 35 stores after reporting a $205 million loss the first quarter. This was attributed to a $114.5 million year over year loss in net sales and its long-term debt increasing $72.2 million quarter over quarter, according to its earnings statement.

Big Lots has one location in Rhode Island at 2485 Warwick Ave. in Warwick, as well as two others in the region in Attleboro and Swansea, Mass.

When the Seekonk store will officially shut down was not announced. Representatives from Big Lots did not immediately respond to requests for comment.