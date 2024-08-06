Big Lots closing its store in Seekonk

By
-
BIG LOTS is closing its location at 179 Highland Ave. in Seekonk as the company seeks to shut down 315 stores across the nation. 

SEEKONK – Big Lots is closing its location at 179 Highland Ave. as the company seeks to shut down 315 stores across the nation.  The Seekonk store is one of 18 New England locations Big Lots has selected for closure. California will see 75 stores close, the most in the nation. The company has 1,389

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Key Changes to Uniform Guidance

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released significant updated regulations for 2 CFR 200,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR