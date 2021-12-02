Block Island seaside compound sells for $4.8M

NEW SHOREHAM – In the largest real estate deal this year on Block Island, an oceanside compound that features two separate dwellings was sold for $4.8 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, the real estate company that represented the seller.

The sale of 1738 Corn Neck Road in New Shoreham was also the biggest sale on the island since the all-time sales record for Block Island real estate was set when 1033 Corn Neck Road sold for $6.5 million in August 2020.

The two houses on the 2.04-acre 1738 Corn Neck Road property are known as “Courageous” and “Defiant,” according to a statement from Lila Delman Compass.

Rosemary Tobin, a Lila Delman Compass sales manager who facilitated the deal, said the sale comes as the Block Island real estate market faces an increasingly large demand, with a small supply.

“Block Island is experiencing an extremely active market. With low inventory and high demand to live the Island life, I predict continued momentum for the year ahead,” Tobin said.

“Courageous,” which is the main house, is 5,000 square feet and features five bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a deck wrapping around the two-story building. The custom-built home was constructed in 1997, according to public records.

“Defiant” is a roughly 1,536-square-foot cottage, including four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It was built in 1998, according to town records.

The property was sold by Patricia Sirowich, of Connecticut, to a newly established company called 1738 Corn Neck LLC, according to a copy of the trustee’s deed.

