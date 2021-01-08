Block Island tourism surprises

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Amid the widespread economic carnage wrought by the pandemic in 2020, somehow tiny Block Island and its tourist-dependent businesses emerged to fight another day. “No business has closed … but it’s still a struggle,” said Jessica Willi, Block Island Tourism Council executive director. The savior for what many on the island feared might be a…