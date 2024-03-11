Blue Cross partners with Doulas of R.I. to grow scholarship program

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island announced it is partnering with Doulas of Rhode Island to expand a scholarship program focused on supporting and improving diversity in the state’s doula community.

A doula is a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and educational support before, during and after pregnancy and childbirth.

In 2021, Rhode Island required all health plans, including Medicaid and private insurers, to provide coverage for doula services. As the needs for doulas in the state have grown, Blue Cross and Doulas of R.I. have been working together to support the expansion of Rhode Island’s doula workforce.

With additional funding from Blue Cross, Doulas of R.I. is offering seven scholarships in 2024, which is the largest number in the organization’s history. There will be three $1,000 scholarships for aspiring doulas of color to help pay for training, one $500 scholarship to support current Doulas of R.I. members interested in training as a certified lactation counselor, and three $500 scholarships for current Doulas of R.I. members to apply toward the cost of additional birth worker training and continuing education of their choice.

- Advertisement -

“BCBSRI is committed to supporting local solutions to the unacceptable rise in maternal health inequities, with Black women now three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes,” said Carolyn Belisle, managing director of corporate social responsibility at Blue Cross. “Doulas provide invaluable support to birthing people before, during and after childbirth, and expanding access to their specialized care in communities of color can contribute to efforts to improve maternal health outcomes. DoRI is an important partner and we’re pleased to help them grow their scholarship program.”

Applications for 2024 scholarships are available now and must be submitted by April 15. Visit Doulasri.org/scholarships for more information, or apply directly here.

“These scholarships provide important financial assistance to equitably support and retain local doulas who provide support to the families and communities of laboring and postpartum people,” said Emerald Ortiz, Doulas of R.I. co-president. “Our scholarship program has been expanding and benefitting practicing and aspiring doulas for the past six years and we greatly appreciate BCBSRI stepping up to expand the program this year.”

Doulas of R.I. is a professional organization founded in 2011 for doulas whose mission is to educate communities about the role of doulas and improve access to doula services for families in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. It also offers professional support, skill-sharing and marketing opportunities for its members.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.