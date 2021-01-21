BofA’s Moynihan to be keynote speaker at Northern R.I. Chamber event

LINCOLN – Bank of America Corp. Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan will be the keynote speaker at the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce 30th Annual Celebration on Feb. 10, the chamber announced Thursday.

The event will be livestreamed from the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket.

Moynihan, who graduated from Brown University in 1981 and worked as an attorney in Providence before joining Fleet Financial Group as deputy general counsel in 1993, is expected to help forecast what comes next for business in Rhode Island and beyond, following the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber said.

Tickets to attend the virtual event cost $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers and can be purchased online.

The Chamber also said that it will present two individuals with the Barbara C. Burlingame and the Ben G. Mondor awards at the event, as well as award a newly created Community Heroes award.