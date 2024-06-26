Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket to receive $50K technology, workforce development grant  

PAWTUCKET – Citizens Bank has selected The Boys & Girls Club as one of seven nonprofits in the northeastern region to receive a $50,000 tech workforce grant.

The $350,000 funding round, provided under Citizens’ “Champions in Action” initiative, provides $50,000 grants to each selected nonprofit. Though nonrestricted, the award is intended to prepare young people for digital and technology-focused careers.

The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket will use the funding to advance digital skills trainings and expand its network of professional and internship partners under its Members to Moguls workforce development program, Citizens said in the funding announcement. The nonprofit will also expand digital literacy teachings in its STEM programming through the grant.

Other grants in the funding round went to nonprofits in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Citizens developed the Champions in Action program to “recognize the importance of developing the workforce of the future to meet the acceleration of needed skills and capabilities across all generations,” said Michelle Hecht, the bank’s head of corporate affairs.

“We’re excited to recognize this group of champions for their upskilling and reskilling programs within our local communities that are expanding access to trainings and resources needed to meet the technology needs of the future,” Hecht continued.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.