Bradford Soap’s Benton among 15 honorees for PBN’s 2021 Manufacturing Awards

PROVIDENCE – Bradford Soap Works Inc. CEO and President Stuart Benton has been honored in the Strategic Leadership category in Providence Business News’ 2021 Manufacturing Awards program.
Benton challenged employees at the West Warwick-based soap manufacturer to rethink everything they do through the lens of sustainable personal care. That philosophy impacted all divisions within Bradford, including supply chain, production, and research and development.
Bradford, under Benton’s leadership, supports communities in Zambia, Somalia and Burundi through 200,000 pounds of soap donations annually.
Benton is one of 15 honorees to be recognized for their efforts in the manufacturing sector this year by PBN. They will be honored in a virtual ceremony March 31 and featured in PBN’s Special Manufacturing Supplement published April 2nd.
The other companies and individuals being honored this year are:
- Lumetta Inc., for Overall Excellence at a Small Manufacturer
- National Marker Co., for Overall Excellence at a Mid-size Manufacturer
- Amgen Inc., for Overall Excellence at an Enterprise Manufacturer
- Alcor Scientific, for Excellence in Product Innovation & Design
- AVTECH Software Inc., for Excellence in Exporting
- Colonial Mills Inc., for Excellence in Lean Management
- Eco Global Manufacturing, for Family-Owned Business
- Finlay Extracts & Ingredients USA Inc., for Excellence in Safety Performance & Records
- Bradford Soap Works Inc., for Excellence in Green Manufacturing
- Vitae Industries, for Emerging Manufacturer
- William M. Davies Jr. Career & Technical High School, for Collaboration in Manufacturing
- Amerisewn, for Excellence in Workforce Development & Productivity
- G-Form, for Publisher’s Choice Award
- Karl Wadensten, CEO and president, VIBCO Inc., for Manufacturing Champion
Amgen Inc., Cox Business and Polaris MEP are partner sponsors of the 2021 PBN Manufacturing Awards program.
