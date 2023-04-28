Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Bridging gaps to help patients get proper care
Dr. Pablo Rodriguez has been trying to bridge gaps in health care his whole life. Born in Puerto Rico, he came to the United States for medical school and became a health care leader in Rhode Island, his home for the past nearly 40 years. Working with patients and, in particularly, non-English-speaking patients, Rodriguez started…