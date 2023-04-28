Bridging gaps to help patients get proper care

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Dr. Pablo Rodriguez has been trying to bridge gaps in health care his whole life. Born in Puerto Rico, he came to the United States for medical school and became a health care leader in Rhode Island, his home for the past nearly 40 years. Working with patients and, in particularly, non-English-speaking patients, Rodriguez started…