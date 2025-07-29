Bristol County Savings Bank appoints new community relations officer

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank announced the appointment of Genesis Galan to the position of community relations officer on July 23.

In her new role, Galan will be responsible for the administrative and reporting functions of the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation, coordinating the bank’s community involvement efforts and outreach to community leaders, centers of influence and community agencies to strengthen relationships, identify community needs and seek out opportunities for investment and support, according to the bank.

Galan previously held several community-focused positions, including director of community impact and special projects coordinator/planning assistant for PACE Inc. in New Bedford and legislative aide for Mass. Rep. Carole A. Fiola, a Democrat representing the 6th Bristol District, which includes Fall River and Freetown.

Galan is bilingual in English and Spanish. She is also certified as a mental health first aid instructor and has provided this training to area nonprofits.

Galan is also active in the community, currently serving as a board member for the Greater New Bedford Allies for Health and Wellness Inc. and New Bedford Light. She previously served as a board member at the YWCA Southeastern Massachusetts in New Bedford and volunteered at Our Sisters’ School, also in New Bedford.

Galan is working toward her Master of Social Work at Boston University. She earned her bachelor’s degrees in psychology and English from Bridgewater State University. She resides in New Bedford.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.