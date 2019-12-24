Bristol County Savings Bank awards $20K grant to Pawtucket School Dept.

BRISTOL COUNTY Savings Bank presents a $20,000 grant to the Pawtucket School Department for its "Get Fit" program. / COURTESY BRISTOL COUNTY SAVINGS BANK

PAWTUCKET – An after-school fitness program in the Pawtucket School Department received a $20,000 grant from Bristol County Savings Bank through its charitable foundation, according to a news release.

The grant will support the “Get Fit” program, a 15-week curriculum taking place at three Pawtucket middle schools that combines physical activity with nutrition education.

Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation has committed more than $20 million to local nonprofits since 1996, with a focus on local education and literacy programs.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at lavin@pbn.com.

