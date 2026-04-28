Bristol County Savings Bank breaks ground on new Seekonk branch

SEEKONK – Bristol County Savings Bank has broken ground on a new full-service branch in Seekonk as the lender continues expanding across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The new branch is located at 940 Fall River Ave. in the new Whole Foods Plaza development, which also includes the newly opened TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

Bank executives and community representatives marked the start of construction during a groundbreaking ceremony on April 24.

The branch reflects the bank’s strategy to grow in high-visibility markets across Bristol County, Mass., and Rhode Island, according to bank officials.

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“We’re continuing to expand in strong markets where we can serve more residents, families and businesses,” CEO and President John Silva said during the event.

The bank’s latest expansion comes about a month after it converted its downtown Providence commercial loan office at 5 Exchange St. into a full-service branch and awarded $75,000 to local nonprofits to mark that opening on March 27.

That branch, located in Providence’s financial district, built on the bank’s initial entry into the Providence market in 2024, when it opened a two-floor commercial lending office at the same site.

The Taunton-based bank has four full-service branch locations in Rhode Island, including in Providence, Pawtucket, Cumberland and Smithfield.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.