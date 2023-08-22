Bristol County Savings Bank names Tremblay VP and commercial banking director

TAUNTON – Jill Tremblay has been appointed to vice president and director of the Commercial Banking Development Program at Bristol County Savings Bank, the bank recently announced.

In her new role, Tremblay will be responsible for the recruiting, hiring and training of commercial banking trainees, with a focus on the establishment of commercial banking fundamentals, including commercial credit, loan review, workout, portfolio management and relationship building.

Prior to joining Bristol County Savings Bank, which headquartered in Taunton, Tremblay served as assistant vice president and U.S. Small Business Administration small-business credit manager at HarborOne Bank in Brockton, Mass.; vice president and portfolio manager with People’s Credit Union in Middletown; and vice president of Commercial Credit & Administration for Coastal1 Credit Union in Pawtucket.

Tremblay is active in the community, serving as a member of the South Eastern Economic Development program and a board member and treasurer for East Bay Pop Warner.

Tremblay earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bryant University in Smithfield and resides in Swansea.