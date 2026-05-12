Bristol County Savings Bank promotes Timothy Chaves to chief revenue officer

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank has promoted Timothy Chaves to executive vice president and chief revenue officer, expanding his leadership role at the bank while he continues to serve as chief lending officer, the bank announced May 6.

In the newly created position, Chaves will oversee revenue-generating strategies across the bank, including lending, deposit growth and customer relationship initiatives.

“Tim brings the kind of leadership this role demands – strategic, collaborative and deeply grounded in relationships,” said John Silva, bank CEO and president. “As chief revenue officer, he will help unify how we grow across the bank, ensuring our lending, deposit and customer relationship strategies are aligned around one goal: delivering long-term value to the individuals, businesses and communities we serve.”

Chaves has worked at Bristol County Savings Bank since 2007 and most recently served as executive vice president and chief lending officer. During his tenure, he has held a range of roles in commercial banking, credit and lending management.

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Chaves was recognized in 2022 with a 40 Under Forty award from Providence Business News and was named Banker of the Year in 2015 by the Southeastern Economic Development Corp.

Chaves also serves on the boards of the Taunton Development Corp., Jobs for Fall River Inc. and Coaching4Change.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.