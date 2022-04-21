Bristol moves forward on 127-unit mill redevelopment

BRISTOL – A proposal for 127 new housing units with additional commercial space in a Bristol waterfront mill has received preliminary approval from the town’s Planning Board.

The proposed plan for the redevelopment of the mill at 125 Thames St., the Robin Rug property, passed 3-2 at last week’s Planning Board meeting.

Of the 127 approved units, 20 will be set aside for affordable housing, meeting a Planning Board requirement that at least 15% of units must meet this designation. The redevelopment will also include about 300 parking spaces.

The mill redevelopment application, submitted by New Hampshire-based developer Brady Sullivan Properties, faced community pushback after the Planning Board previously set a limit of 85 housing units at the property, which it later increased to 105 units before settling on the final allowance for 127 units. Brady Sullivan had initially proposed a 151-unit complex.

The developers also brought forward a new parking proposal at the meeting, which deeds a parking lot off of Church Street to the town.

Bristol Director of Community Development Diane Williamson said she recommended the proposal for 127 units to the Planning Board “because in my opinion, it won’t impact the area of the neighborhood,” and is an appropriate use for the building that provides benefits such as more affordable housing in town.

Some residents have also expressed concerns that Brady Sullivan Properties has been investigated for lead and asbestos contamination connected to its other mill redevelopment projects.

Brady Sullivan could not be reached for comment on Wednesday or Thursday.

Brady Sullivan Properties has redeveloped six other mill properties in Rhode Island: the US Rubber Lofts in Providence; American Wire Residential Lofts in Pawtucket; the Lofts at Pocasset Mill in Johnston; Tourister Mill in Warren; and the Harris Mill Lofts and the Lofts at Anthony Mill in Coventry.

The company, working with New Hampshire-based Anagnost Cos., is also redeveloping the former Swansea Mall property into a “lifestyle center” planned to include 144 market-rate apartments, as well as a mix of retailers, restaurants, and health and fitness facilities.

The Planning Board’s approval directs Williamson and the town solicitor to draft a written decision, which will go back to the Planning Board for final approval in June.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Voghel@PBN.com.