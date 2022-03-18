‘Lifestyle center’ development plans move forward for Swansea Mall site

By
-
GUTTED: Anagnost Cos. and Brady Sullivan Properties, property owners of the now defunct Swansea Mall, have gutted the inside of the structure to make way for a “lifestyle center,” with plans for tenants ranging from retailers and restaurants to health and fitness centers. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
GUTTED: Anagnost Cos. and Brady Sullivan Properties, property owners of the now defunct Swansea Mall, have gutted the inside of the structure to make way for a “lifestyle center,” with plans for tenants ranging from retailers and restaurants to health and fitness centers. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
After years of stalled progress, plans to bring new life to the site of the defunct Swansea Mall are once again picking up now that developers have reached an agreement with Walmart Inc., which abuts the former mall and maintains property rights. Though no tenants have filled the mall since its closure in 2019, the…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display