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PROVIDENCE – Brown University’s Watson School of International and Public Affairs launched a new Workforce Development Policy Lab on Thursday to identify which job training programs improve long-term wages and employment outcomes using data analysis. The lab will work with local and national partners to study workforce development programs, apprenticeships and career-oriented higher education initiatives,

PROVIDENCE – Brown University’s Watson School of International and Public Affairs launched a new Workforce Development Policy Lab on Thursday to identify which job training programs improve long-term wages and employment outcomes using data analysis.

The lab will work with local and national partners to study workforce development programs, apprenticeships and career-oriented higher education initiatives, assessing which efforts most effectively help participants advance economically.

Watson School Dean John N. Friedman said the initiative is designed to move beyond anecdotal evidence and better measure real-world outcomes.

“Currently, most claims made about these programs are anecdotal,” Friedman said. “There’s a sense that some programs are successful, but that’s not based on rigorous analysis.”

The lab will partner with organizations including Building Futures, the Rhode Island Foundation and Opportunity Insights, as well as recipients of Brown’s $50 million workforce development pledge in Rhode Island.

Researchers will evaluate program outcomes using long-term earnings data and statistical matching techniques designed to estimate the impact of participation over time.

The initiative also includes a partnership with RAISE US, a national nonprofit founded by former R.I. Gov. and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo and former Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, which focuses on preparing workers for economic disruption tied to artificial intelligence.

Raimondo said the effort reflects a broader need for new approaches to workforce policy as AI reshapes the labor market.

“America has a technology strategy for leading the global AI competition. It does not yet have a people strategy,” she said. “If we build the best AI systems in the world and leave millions of Americans behind, we won’t have won anything.”

Brown officials said the lab will also apply new data tools to connect program outcomes to federal earnings records, allowing researchers to track long-term career trajectories and compare participants to statistical “digital twins” who did not enroll in programs.

McNulty@PBN.com