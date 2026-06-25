Brown University launches Workforce Lab to track job training programs

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BROWN UNIVERSITY’s Watson School has launched a Workforce Policy Lab to study which job training programs improve earnings and job outcomes. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY

PROVIDENCE – Brown University’s Watson School of International and Public Affairs launched a new Workforce Development Policy Lab on Thursday to identify which job training programs improve long-term wages and employment outcomes using data analysis. The lab will work with local and national partners to study workforce development programs, apprenticeships and career-oriented higher education initiatives,

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