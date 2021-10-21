Brown Medicine internist honored for work in medical education

PROVIDENCE – A Brown Medicine physician has been honored by an international organization.

Dr. Dominick Tammaro, an internist, received the 2021 Dema C. Daley Founder’s Award from the Association of Program Directors in Internal Medicine during Academic Internal Medicine Week 2021. The April event was held virtually this year.

Tammaro received the award for his contributions to undergraduate and graduate medical education, and to the Internal Medicine Program Director community nationwide.

“Dr. Tammaro is an outstanding mentor and educator who is committed to lifelong learning, and who serves as a role model for the physician faculty and residents he teaches,” said Dr. Louis B. Rice, president of Brown Medicine. “To be selected for the Founder’s Award by the association is an honor of the highest caliber. On behalf of Brown Medicine, I congratulate Dr. Tammaro on earning this recognition and for being at the forefront of internal medicine program directors nationwide.”

- Advertisement -

Tammaro, Brown Medicine’s internal medicine residency director and a professor of medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, sees hospitalized patients in the teaching wards at Rhode Island Hospital.

He is also co-director of the general medicine consult service at Rhode Island Hospital.

In addition, Tammaro has helped lead Brown Medicine’s participation in the nationwide Bias Reduction in Internal Medicine project, which seeks to identify and eliminate bias in medical care.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.