Brown University admits 5.2% of applicants for 2028 class

PROVIDENCE – A total of 2,521 prospective students have been offered admission into Brown University for next fall’s entering undergraduate class.

The Ivy League institution says the entering class was selected out of 48,898 applicants from across the world and from all different backgrounds. Brown Associate Provost for Enrollment and Dean of Undergraduate Admission Logan Powell says the university had its third-largest applicant pool in its history.

Therefore, 5.2% of students who applied to attend Brown next year were accepted. According to the Brown Daily Herald, the college’s student-run newspaper, that is the third-lowest acceptance rate in the university’s history.

The acceptance rate has been on the decline for more than a decade, from 10% for the 2012 class to the 5.2% newly accepted students for next fall.

Brown spokesperson Brian Clark told Providence Business News the reason for the declining acceptance rate is because the total applications Brown has received for admission have “increased significantly.”

Applications at Brown went up from 28,742 in 2012 to 48,898 now. There were 51,316 applications for the 2023 admission class, according to Brown’s data. Plus, Brown has kept its undergraduate student count “relatively stable and consistent” each year to sustain the residence-based experience on campus, Clark said, and “avoid other challenges like impacts on Providence neighborhoods.”

Clark also said the temporary suspension of Brown’s standardized test score requirement “likely did contribute to growth in applications.” But now, with the test requirement reinstated, that could “shift the landscape to some degree in the coming years,” Clark said.

Brown also says this is the first new class since the U.S. Supreme Court last June struck down affirmative action in college admissions. The university says it will report data on the race and ethnicity of its enrolled first-year students after the new class matriculates next fall.

