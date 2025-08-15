Brown University lives well on campus

PBN Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2025 Awards

5,000+ EMPLOYEES #4. Brown University

CEO (or equivalent): Christina H. Paxson, President

Number of employees: 5,775

AT BROWN UNIVERSITY, employee well-being isn’t a box to check; it’s part of the college’s culture.

The university offers employees free, fast and confidential mental health support through a partnership with Spring Health. With an average 1.2-day wait for care, more than 9,000 appointments have already been completed, with 81% of participants reporting improved depression symptoms and 82% reporting reduced anxiety.

The university’s broader Wellness at Brown program offers support across emotional, physical, financial and social health. Employees can choose from hundreds of annual wellness activities, including team 5K races, cooking demos and self-paced wellness journeys.

“Brown is committed to fostering a workplace culture that provides a proactive, caring and holistic approach to employee wellness,” said Marie Williams, Brown’s vice president of human resources.

Combined with flexible working schedules that give employees the space to care for themselves and their families, the university is committed to people; not just productivity.

A Healthy Thought:

‘Everything we do is dedicated to helping our colleagues and ourselves achieve health goals and thrive.’

JEN MCKAY, Brown University assistant director of the wellness and benefit program