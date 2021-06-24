Brown University names Carey-Butler VP of institutional equity and diversity

PROVIDENCE – Brown University’s Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity will have a new leader later this summer.

The Ivy League university announced Thursday that Sylvia R. Carey-Butler, who has held numerous education and diversity positions across the country, has been appointed as Brown’s vice president for institutional equity and diversity. Carey-Butler has served as the chief diversity officer for Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga., for the last two years.

While at Kennesaw State, Carey-Butler, Brown said, led the university’s initiative to develop a long-term diversity and inclusion action plan, and developed strategies and programs focused on recruiting and retaining students, faculty and staff. She also led Kennesaw State’s Presidential Task Force on Race, established diversity liaisons in each of the university’s academic colleges and implemented a team of student diversity ambassadors.

At Brown, Carey-Butler will offer strategic direction for multiple programs and initiatives that work toward the goals set forth in the university’s diversity and inclusion action plan, Brown said. In April, Brown said it launched Phase II of the action plan to address inclusion barriers and create a more equitable academic community.

Carey-Butler will also manage nondiscrimination and other compliance related to protected classes, and oversee any investigations regarding discrimination.

Carey-Butler said in a statement she looks forward to envision new ways to advance diversity and inclusion in Brown’s academics.

“I look forward to forging collaborations across the University to build upon the hard work already underway with Phase II of Brown’s Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan,” Carey-Butler said. “I am equally eager to partner with internal and external stakeholders to make the lived experiences of all campus stakeholders at Brown even more inclusive, dynamic and equitable.”

Brown President Christina H. Paxson said in a statement that Carey-Butler has a proven ability as an inclusive collaborator and is a respected problem-solver who builds relationships across the campus.

Carey-Butler will begin her new role at Brown Aug. 16.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.