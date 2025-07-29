Brown University receives $20M to develop AI assistants for mental health care

PROVIDENCE –
Brown University researchers will lead a nationwide effort to develop artificial intelligence assistant technology for use in mental health care.
On Tuesday, the university announced that it will lead the newly established AI Research Institute on Interaction for AI Assistants, funded by a $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation.
ARIA researchers will set out with a goal of developing "trustworthy, sensitive and context-aware interactions with people," the university states in its announcement, specifically for usage in mental and behavioral health settings.
Ellie Pavlick, an associate professor of computer science at Brown, will lead the institute.
"Any AI system that interacts with people, especially who may be in states of distress or other vulnerable situations, needs a strong understanding of the human it’s interacting with," Pavlick said in a statement, "along with a deep causal understanding of the world and how the system’s own behavior affects that world."
"At the same time, the system needs to be transparent about why it makes the recommendations that it does in order to build trust with the user," she said. "Mental health is a high-stakes setting that embodies all the hardest problems facing AI today. That’s why we’re excited to tackle this and figure out what it takes to get these things absolutely right."
Researchers have previously flagged concerns with the use of AI chatbots as stand-ins for mental health care. A recent study
by Stanford University found that "therapy" chatbots generated responses that could worsen suicidal ideation, delusions or other dangerous behaviors. The chatbots also showed stigma towards conditions such as schizophrenia or alcohol dependence.
Pavlick responded to similar concerns in the university's announcement. Current large language model AI systems generate responses by predicting words based on previous user inputs, she said, and lack an understanding of cause and effect and the world around them. These models also have limited intuitive capabilities about a user's state of mind.
"The work we’ll be doing on trust, safety and responsible AI will hopefully address immediate safety concerns with these systems — for example, developing safeguards against responses that reinforce delusions or unempathetic responses that could increase someone’s distress," Pavlick said .
"We need short-term solutions to avoid harms from systems already in wide use, paired with long-term research to fix these problems where they originate," she continued.
The ARIA collaboration will involve researchers from institutions throughout the U.S., such as Colby College, Dartmouth College, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of California, Berkeley.
Researchers will also work across fields with legal scholars, education experts and philosophers, among others.
Five other national AI institutes also received National Science Funding, totaling $100 million in grants, the agency announced on Tuesday.
ARIA will also roll out education and workforce development programs intended for students at the K-12 and university levels, as well as working professionals. ARIA is currently planning a "Building Bridges Summer Program" that will involve high school and college students in AI research.
“ARIA, in its very conception, incorporates some of the most important ideals of doing people-and community-centered research,” said Suresh Venkatasubramanian, a professor of computer science at Brown, director of the university's Center for Technological Responsibility, Reimagination and Redesign, and ARIA co-director. "
"Our team has scholars who span multiple disciplines, deep engagement with stakeholders in the mental and behavioral health community, and cutting-edge expertise in doing sociotechnical research," he continued.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.