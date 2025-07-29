Brown University receives $20M to develop AI assistants for mental health care

ELLIE PAVLICK, an associate professor of computer science at Brown University, will lead a new national institute established to develop AI assistants for use in mental and behavioral health care. COURTESY NICK DENTAMARO / BROWN UNIVERSITY

PROVIDENCE – Brown University researchers will lead a nationwide effort to develop artificial intelligence assistant technology for use in mental health care. On Tuesday, the university announced that it will lead the newly established AI Research Institute on Interaction for AI Assistants, funded by a $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation. ARIA researchers

