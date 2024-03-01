Brown University’s ‘BrownTogether’ campaign surpasses $4B raised

PROVIDENCE – Brown University’s ongoing “BrownTogether” fundraising campaign reached another pivotal milestone and, once again, well ahead of schedule.
The Ivy League institution’s president, Christina H. Paxson, wrote in a Feb. 28 letter to the campus community that Brown’s ambitious fundraising campaign to support its mission and strategic priorities has surpassed $4 billion. According to Brown’s data board, the campaign has raised through February $4.02 billion from 73,769 donors since the campaign launched in 2015.
When the campaign began, Brown initially had set a goal of $3 billion through the end of 2022. However, the university reached that goal by November 2021
. Then, in March 2022, Brown extended the campaign
through the end of 2024 hoping to raise an additional $1 billion.
At the time, Brown said some priorities for the campaign extension were research and teaching in medicine, public health and brain science, as well as scholarship support for international students, reorienting Brown’s career services to encourage students to gain internships and find which career paths are best, and strengthening Brown’s athletics and recreation programs.
“We are now well-positioned to build on this momentum to increase investments in people, innovative research and education, campus infrastructure and the student experience for the duration of the campaign,” said Paxson, who also noted the campaign will still move forward through Dec. 31 even with the $4 billion goal surpassed.
Paxson said in her letter Brown, in keeping with the campaign’s focus, will recruit and retain faculty and researchers, plus provide the facilities and infrastructure they need “to power discovery.” The university, Paxson wrote, also will aim to raise support for key financial aid initiatives, including the upcoming transition to need-blind admissions for international students
, and additional opportunities to ensure the “campus fosters a sense of belonging for students from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences, and prepares them for successful lives and careers.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.