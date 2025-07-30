Bryant University acquires Parente’s Family Restaurant

BRYANT UNIVERSITY has acquired Parente's Family Restaurant, which recently closed, at 1114 Douglas Pike in Smithfield. / COURTESY PARENTE'S FAMILY RESTAURANT

SMITHFIELD – A longtime restaurant staple near Bryant University is getting revived, thanks to the university itself. Bryant announced on July 28 that the university, through “financial contributions” from board of trustees members, has acquired the recently closed Parente’s Family Restaurant at 1114 Douglas Pike. The eatery had been a “cherished gathering space” for Bryant

