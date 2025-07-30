Bryant University acquires Parente’s Family Restaurant

SMITHFIELD – A longtime restaurant staple near Bryant University is getting revived, thanks to the university itself.
Bryant announced on July 28 that the university, through “financial contributions” from board of trustees members, has acquired the recently closed Parente’s Family Restaurant at 1114 Douglas Pike. The eatery had been a “cherished gathering space” for Bryant students, both current and former, for generations, university President Ross Gittell said in a letter to the campus community.
Parente’s, family-owned by Dennis, Janet and Lawrence Parente, permanently closed on June 29 after 42 years of operation. Gittell in the letter says that Bryant purchasing the restaurant aligns with its Vision 2030 strategic plan, allowing the university to obtain a parcel of Parente’s former land – which connects with property owned by Bryant.
It is currently unclear what led Bryant to acquiring the restaurant and for how much, if other colleges or universities had made similar purchases that Bryant could point to as past examples or how the restaurant will fit into the university’s overall operations going forward. Bryant declined further comment to Providence Business News on the purchase.
Gittell in the letter did say that in the coming months, Bryant will evaluate the building and operations to develop “short-term and long-term plans.” Bryant’s hope, he says, is that the restaurant will reopen under a new to-be-determined name and serve as a “vibrant hub” for Bryant students, faculty and staff, alumni, Bulldog athletics fans and the wider community.
According to property records, Parente’s was valued by the town at $420,100. The building was first constructed in 1965, town records show.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.