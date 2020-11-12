Bryant’s Chafee Center receives $305.9K STEP grant

SMITHFIELD – The John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University has received a $305,894 grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s State Trade Expansion Program, the center announced on Thursday.

The center was the sole recipient of the grant program in the state. STEP is a national export initiative that grants matched-funds to states to assist small businesses to expand to foreign markets.

The fund will be used in partnership with R.I. Commerce Corp., which matched the grant with $101,965 in funding.

“We value the SBA’s continued support and partnership now more than ever, as businesses navigate the unprecedented challenges of the global pandemic,” said Bryant University Provost and Chief Academic Officer Glenn Sulmasy. “We are proud to be a part of this program that helps Rhode Island businesses and the state’s economy push forward amid these formidable headwinds.”

