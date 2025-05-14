Burrillville Planning Board denies middle school synthetic turf field proposal

BURRILLVILLE – The Planning Board has unanimously turned down a proposal for a synthetic turf athletic field at the town’s middle school, according to law firm Desautel Browning Law, which represented local property owners against the proposal.

The proposal faced significant backlash from residents and environmental advocates concerned about the effects of a synthetic turf field on the surrounding watershed and its misalignment with Burrillville’s Comprehensive Plan.

Desautel Browning’s legal team said the process highlighted inconsistencies with local zoning laws and environmental risks.

“Municipalities must adhere to the planning and zoning process,” said Kerin Browning, a partner at Desautel Browning Law. “This process ensures that projects align with the community’s Comprehensive Plan and zoning ordinances while minimizing environmental harm. We appreciate the Burrillville Planning Board’s decision to deny the project and commend their attention to our client’s concerns.”

The firm said that all developments, including those from public entities, must comply with the same legal standards as private developers, arguing that the proposal failed to meet criteria outlined in Rhode Island’s Land Development and Subdivision Review Enabling Act.

“This ruling underscores the necessity of accountability, transparency and environmental stewardship in land-use decisions affecting sensitive ecological areas and surrounding communities,” the law firm said.

Desautel Browning Law plans to release a recorded interview to further clarify the legal context of the board’s decision and its implications for municipalities across the state.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.