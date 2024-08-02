Business Bestsellers

Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass
by Ramin Setoodeh. Setoodeh chronicles Trump’s tenure as New York’s ultimate boss in the boardroom, a mirage created by “Survivor” producer Mark Burnett and NBC boss Jeff Zucker during Trump’s years as a reality TV star. HarperCollins Publishers | ISBN: 9780063139909; $26
The Bogleheads’ Guide to Investing
by Taylor Larimore, Mel Lindauer and Michael LeBoeuf. The authors offer contrarian advice for investment success, illustrating how relying on typical “common sense” promoted by Wall Street is destined to leave you poorer. Wiley | ISBN: 9781118921289; $27
Financial Literacy for All: Disrupting Struggle, Advancing Financial Freedom, and Building a New American Middle Class
by John Hope Bryant. Bryant, former vice chair of the U.S. President’s Advisory Council on Financial Literacy, shows readers how to create wealth, regardless of educational or employment backgrounds. Wiley | ISBN: 9781394209026; $30
Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest
by Fawn Weaver. Weaver delves into the life and legacy of Nearest Green, the African American distiller who played a pivotal role in the creation of the whiskey that bears Jack Daniel’s name. Melcher Media Inc. | ISBN: 9781595911346; $20
The Singularity is Nearer: When We Merge with AI
by Ray Kurzweil. Kurzweil assesses his 1999 prediction that artificial intelligence will reach human level intelligence by 2029 and examines the exponential growth of technology. Viking | ISBN: 9780399562761; $35
When Women Ran Fifth Avenue: Glamour and Power at the Dawn of American Fashion
by Julie Satow. Satow, a journalist, explores three visionaries who took great risks and forged paths for the women who followed in their footsteps. The story captures the department store in all its glitz, decadence and fun, and showcases the women who made that world go round. Doubleday | ISBN: 9780385548755; $33