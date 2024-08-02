Business Bestsellers

By
-

Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass by Ramin Setoodeh.  Setoodeh chronicles Trump’s tenure as New York’s ultimate boss in the boardroom, a­ ­mirage ­created by “­Survivor” ­producer Mark Burnett and NBC boss Jeff Zucker during Trump’s years as a reality TV star. HarperCollins Publishers | ISBN:

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Key Changes to Uniform Guidance

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released significant updated regulations for 2 CFR 200,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR