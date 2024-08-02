Business Bestsellers

by Ramin Setoodeh. Setoodeh chronicles Trump’s tenure as New York’s ultimate boss in the boardroom, a­ ­mirage ­created by “­Survivor” ­producer Mark Burnett and NBC boss Jeff Zucker during Trump’s years as a reality TV star. HarperCollins Publishers | ISBN: 9780063139909; $26by Taylor Larimore, Mel Lindauer and Michael LeBoeuf. The authors offer contrarian advice for investment success, illustrating how relying on typical “common sense” promoted by Wall Street is destined to leave you poorer. Wiley | ISBN: 9781118921289; $27by John Hope Bryant. Bryant, former vice chair of the U.S. President’s Advisory Council on Financial Literacy, shows readers how to create wealth, regardless of educational or employment backgrounds. Wiley | ISBN: 9781394209026; $30by Fawn Weaver. Weaver delves into the life and legacy of Nearest Green, the African American distiller who played a pivotal role in the creation of the whiskey that bears Jack Daniel’s name. Melcher Media Inc. | ISBN: 9781595911346; $20by Ray Kurzweil. Kurzweil assesses his 1999 prediction that artificial intelligence will reach human level intelligence by 2029 and examines the exponential growth of technology. Viking | ISBN: 9780399562761; $35by Julie Satow. Satow, a journalist, explores three visionaries who took great risks and forged paths for the women who followed in their footsteps. The story captures the department store in all its glitz, decadence and fun, and showcases the women who made that world go round. Doubleday | ISBN: 9780385548755; $33