Business Bestsellers

Apple: The First 50 Years
By David Pogue. Pogue charts Apple’s dramatic evolution from a hobbyist garage startup to a global cultural titan, exploring iconic innovations such as the Macintosh computer, iPhone and Vision Pro, alongside internal power struggles and Steve Jobs’ legendary return. Simon & Schuster; ISBN: 9781982134594; $50
The Last Human Job: The Work of Connecting in a Disconnected World
By Allison J. Pugh. Pugh, a sociologist, explores the “connective labor” that defines human work in an increasingly automated age. By examining teachers, therapists and caregivers, she argues that authentic emotional recognition is a unique skill artificial intelligence can’t replicate. Princeton University Press; ISBN: 9780691240817; $30
Mattering: The Secret to a Life of Deep Connection and Purpose
By Jennifer Breheny Wallace. Through extensive research, Wallace provides a roadmap for deepening relationships and finding purpose, proving that being seen and significant is fundamental to our collective well-being. She examines the psychological necessity of feeling valued and adding value to others. Portfolio; ISBN: 9780593850596; $30
The Overthinker’s Guide to Making Decisions: How to Make Decisions without Losing Your Mind
By Joseph Nguyen. A pioneer of the “non-thinking” movement, Nguyen provides a guide for overcoming mental paralysis. By shifting focus from analytical anxiety to intuitive clarity, he teaches readers how to trust their internal wisdom and act decisively. Authors Equity; ISBN: 979-8893310665; $22
Runnin’ Down a Dream: How to Thrive in a Career You Actually Love
By Bill Gurley. By examining the relentless work ethic of the late rock musician Tom Petty and his defiance of industry norms, Gurley illustrates how unwavering passion fueled a legendary career. It is a compelling tribute to Petty’s extraordinary life and philosophy. Crown Currency; ISBN: 9780593799666; $31
Streetwise: Getting to and Through Goldman Sachs
By Lloyd Blankfein. In a candid memoir, former Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein chronicles his rise from a Brooklyn housing project to the pinnacle of Wall Street. It offers insights into leadership, managing the 2008 financial crisis, and preserving Goldman Sachs’ partnership culture. Penguin Press; ISBN: 9798217058921; $35