Business Bestsellers

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Apple: The First 50 Years By David Pogue. Pogue charts Apple’s dramatic evolution from a hobbyist garage startup to a global cultural titan, exploring iconic innovations such as the Macintosh computer, iPhone and Vision Pro, alongside internal power struggles and Steve Jobs’ legendary return. Simon & Schuster; ISBN: 9781982134594; $50 The Last Human Job: The

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