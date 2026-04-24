Business Bestsellers

By David Pogue. Pogue charts Apple’s dramatic evolution from a hobbyist garage startup to a global cultural titan, exploring iconic innovations such as the Macintosh computer, iPhone and Vision Pro, alongside internal power struggles and Steve Jobs’ legendary return. Simon & Schuster; ISBN: 9781982134594; $50By Allison J. Pugh. Pugh, a sociologist, explores the “connective labor” that defines human work in an increasingly automated age. By examining teachers, therapists and caregivers, she argues that authentic emotional recognition is a unique skill artificial intelligence can’t replicate. Princeton University Press; ISBN: 9780691240817; $30By Jennifer Breheny Wallace. Through extensive research, Wallace provides a roadmap for deepening relationships and finding purpose, proving that being seen and significant is fundamental to our collective well-being. She examines the psychological necessity of feeling valued and adding value to others. Portfolio; ISBN: 9780593850596; $30By Joseph Nguyen. A pioneer of the “non-thinking” movement, Nguyen provides a guide for overcoming mental paralysis. By shifting focus from analytical anxiety to intuitive clarity, he teaches readers how to trust their internal wisdom and act decisively. Authors Equity; ISBN: 979-8893310665; $22By Bill Gurley. By examining the relentless work ethic of the late rock musician Tom Petty and his defiance of industry norms, Gurley illustrates how unwavering passion fueled a legendary career. It is a compelling tribute to Petty’s extraordinary life and philosophy. Crown Currency; ISBN: 9780593799666; $31By Lloyd Blankfein. In a candid memoir, former Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein chronicles his rise from a Brooklyn housing project to the pinnacle of Wall Street. It offers insights into leadership, managing the 2008 financial crisis, and preserving Goldman Sachs’ partnership culture. Penguin Press; ISBN: 9798217058921; $35