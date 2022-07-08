Business travel is set to take flight

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

FUELED BY VACCINATIONS and a population looking to break away from government-imposed restrictions, corporate travel is on the upswing, thanks to what American Express Global Business Travel Executive Vice President David Reimer termed the “omicron hangover.” In an article headlined “As U.S. business travel gets busy in 2022, expect higher costs,” Business Travel News says,…