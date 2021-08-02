Butler names associate chief nursing officer

PROVIDENCE – A registered nurse who’s spent nearly 20 years in psychiatric nursing has been appointed associate chief nursing officer at Butler Hospital.

Andrea McGinn has been a member of Butler’s staff for more than 15 years, having worked there as an assistant nurse manager in patient assessment services from 2002 through 2013.

She left for three years to work on the clinical management of transitions of care teams for Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, and was back at Butler in 2016.

McGinn was appointed nurse director of patient assessment services last year.

- Advertisement -

“Andrea’s leadership has been critical during the pandemic, working with leadership to develop and maintain the safe processes necessary to keep patients and staff safe,” according to a Butler Hospital news release.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.