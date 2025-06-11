C10 Labs and RIHub partner on AI innovation

PROVIDENCE – C10 Labs, an artificial intelligence venture studio and investment firm based in Cambridge, Mass., has announced a strategic partnership with RIHub to enhance the resources available to entrepreneurs in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, fostering the growth of “applied AI” ventures.

The partnership aims to build a support system for early-stage founders developing AI solutions and looking to scale their businesses. By leveraging shared resources, accelerator programs and co-development opportunities, C10 Labs and RIHub seek to create new pathways for entrepreneurs to expand their companies.

Startups will gain entry to the networks of both organizations, participating in demo days, investor networking events and will receive strategic introductions to angel investors, limited partners and venture capitalists.

“Many of the most talented individuals in our programs emerge from Rhode Island’s vibrant innovation community,” said Shahid Azim, CEO of C10 Labs. “RIHub and the local founders are driving significant advancements in sectors such as energy, climate, biotech, ocean technology and robotics.”

Annette Tonti, managing director of RIHub, said the joint venture is designed to connect founders “with key players in the ecosystem whose deep expertise in AI significantly enhances the support we can provide, especially as more startups focus on AI-driven solutions.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.