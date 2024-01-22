Cabral appointed president of HealthFirst board of directors

FALL RIVER – HealthFirst Family Care Center’s leaders recently announced that Roger A. Cabral has been appointed president of the HealthFirst board of directors as of Jan. 1.

Cabral was first appointed to the board in 2015 and has been an active member of the health center’s leadership through several positions, most recently serving as board treasurer and chair of the finance committee.

“We are truly excited and grateful that Roger has accepted the position of board president for HealthFirst. We look forward to strategizing with him about our continued growth in the provision of quality care to the diverse community we so proudly serve,” said HealthFirst CEO Julie Almond.

Cabral is senior vice president/commercial lending team leader at Bristol County Savings Bank and has a background spanning more than 40 years in the banking industry. Cabral is also president of the Fall River Rotary Club Charitable Foundation Trust and is both a member and former president of the Rotary Club of Fall River. Along with these roles, Cabral is a board member for the Alma del Mar Foundation in New Bedford, according to a news release.

Cabral will be replacing outgoing board President Jack Weldon.

“Roger has been a valued member of the board for nine years. He is community-minded and engaged, inclusive in his thinking, and has a keen attention to detail, all of which will serve the board well as he assumes the role of president of the corporation,” Weldon said. “I wish him and, by extension, HealthFirst continued success as they work creatively to meet the health care needs of the community.”

Cabral earned his MBA from the University of Rhode Island and a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

