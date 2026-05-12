Café S.O.U.L. receives Citizens Bank 2026 Small Business Community Champion Award

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank named Providence-based Café S.O.U.L. among the recipients of its 2026 Small Business Community Champion Award program on May 6, recognizing businesses focused on community development and local impact.

Café S.O.U.L., an event space for spiritual, community-focused gatherings featuring local artists, poets and performers, was the only Rhode Island business included among the 20 award recipients announced by Citizens during National Small Business Month.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as a Citizens Community Champion,” said Contessa Brown, founder, CEO and director of Café S.O.U.L. “As a holistic wellness therapist, speaker and founder of Café S.O.U.L., my work has always centered around creating spaces where people feel seen, supported, empowered and connected to community.”

The organization offers free and low-cost healing arts programming and community gatherings.

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Each award recipient will receive $10,000 in funding and one year of professional development and networking support through Luminary, an education and business networking platform for entrepreneurs.

The Small Business Community Champion Award program recognizes small businesses using their operations to address local needs, workforce development and access to services in their communities.

“Small businesses are closely tied to the health of the communities they serve,” said Mark Valentino, head of business banking at Citizens. “This year’s recipients reflect how small businesses adapt to changing local conditions and continue to be anchors in their communities.”

Other recipients included businesses and organizations in Massachusetts, including Boston-based A Plus Realty Group LLC, Mouse Specifics Inc. and New Chapter Home Improvement, along with additional honorees in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Delaware and New York, focused on healthcare training, childcare, wellness services, housing and workforce development.

Citizens said the program has awarded nearly $2 million to small businesses since its launch nine years ago.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.