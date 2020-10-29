Can the Crook Point Bascule Bridge be saved?

PROVIDENCE – The abandoned steel railway drawbridge, left in the upright position since the 1970s, is now the subject of a city effort at redesign and reuse.

The city has issued an open call for design ideas that would provide for an imaginative reuse of the bridge, built in 1908 by a Chicago company and known as the Crook Point Bascule Bridge.

The bridge connected the Fox Point neighborhood of Providence to East Providence over the Seekonk River and once was part of a rail line that traveled to the Providence terminal. It carried passengers through the 1930s before becoming primarily a conduit for freight. It has been fixed in the upright position since the mid-1970s.

Preservationists want it to be saved as a symbol of Providence and its industrial past. Owned by the R.I. Public Rail Corp., the bridge has been proposed for demolition as a safety hazard by the R.I. Department of Transportation.

The competition to come up with a new plan for it is sponsored by the Providence Redevelopment Agency.

The Round One submissions are due on Thursday, Nov. 29.

