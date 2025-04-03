Cape-style home in Newport built from Vermont farmhouse sells for $1.59M

NEWPORT – A 2,050-square-foot Cape Cod-style home near Morton Park recently sold for $1.59 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in this transaction.

The 3 Webster Court home contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The home was constructed on a 0.1-acre lot in 2003 from materials that were sourced from a historic Vermont farmhouse, including reclaimed beams, flooring, paneling, a fireplace and a slate roof, according to the real estate firm.

The home is also equipped with modern amenities, including Sub-Zero appliances, Pella windows, granite countertops, modern baths and a newly renovated basement.

The home also features French doors in the kitchen and dining area, opening out to a private outdoor dining and garden area, which is enhanced with stone walls, mature trees, new stonework, a patio and fencing, Residential Properties said.

The property is located close to Newport Harbor and the Cliff Walk, along with restaurants, shops and more.

The home was most recently valued by Newport property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.08 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The 0.1 acres of land was valued at $409,200.

Residential Properties sales associate Joan Warren represented the buyer in this transaction. Michelle Kirby, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Caleb Bush Brown and Emily Bush Brown, of Newport, and it was purchased by Brian Savage and Carolyn Goldstein, of Newport.

