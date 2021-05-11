Capital Good Fund expands into Colorado

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island-based nonprofit lender Capital Good Fund continues to expand its reach, now offering its low-interest loans and financial services in Colorado, according to a news release.

The expansion into Colorado as of May 3 marks the seventh state the community development financial institution serves through its loans to low-income families, the release stated.

Founded in 2009 in Providence, Capital Good Fund has since expanded to serve Texas, Illinois, Florida, Massachusetts and Delaware, financing more than 6,900 loans for 14.1 million residents of those states.

Its Colorado services will include low-interest loans to cover immigration services and COVID-19-related financial needs, as well as financial and health coaching programs, and an emergency coaching hotline, the release stated.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.