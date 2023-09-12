Capital Good Fund expands leadership team, hits $36M and 13,000 loans financed

PROVIDENCE – Capital Good Fund added two new members to its executive leadership team, the organization announced Sept. 8.

Karim Belle was named chief operating officer and Maggie Sandoval was named vice president of investor relations at the nonprofit community development financial institution.

Belle brings extensive experience in consumer finance and program management and a passion for serving communities in need to his work with Capital Good Fund, the organization said in its announcement. He oversees leaders in several departments, executes key organizational initiatives, and establishes relationships with stakeholders and decision-makers.

Prior to joining Capital Good Fund, Belle served as director of consumer lending at Orlando Credit Union. He also worked at Wells Fargo and was a project manager and budget analyst at the U.S. Department of Defense. Belle earned his MBA and bachelor’s degree in education from Southeastern University.

- Advertisement -

Sandoval, who works directly with investors seeking to earn a return on investments while also supporting positive social and environmental impact, has experience in both the nonprofit and financial sectors, including five years at an international historical community development organization addressing solutions for rural communities across Latin America, Europe and Africa, Capital Good Fund said.

Sandoval has a master’s degree in international finance from Universidad Tecnológica Centroamericana UNITEC and a bachelor’s degree in business administration, international business and finance from Auburn University.

“Capital Good Fund is proud to welcome two professionals with such great experience and commitment to improving the world,” Andy Posner, Capital Good Fund founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Their work will scale the impact of our mission to enable people to reach their economic goals and expand their environmental options.”

The nonprofit CDFI lender has financed 13,000 loans worth more than $36 million less than 15 years after it was founded, according to a news release.

Dedicated to creating pathways out of poverty, addressing predatory lending, expanding access to green energy and supporting immigrants on their path to citizenship, according to the release, the organization serves low- and moderate-income families in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Illinois, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Colorado.