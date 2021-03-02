Capital Good Fund recognized as top worldwide ‘emerging impact manager’

PROVIDENCE – Capital Good Fund was recently recognized as one of the top emerging private capital fund managers worldwide, according to a news release.
The ImpactAssets 50 2021 Emerging Impact Manager list highlights the top 50 emerging impact investors, family officers, financial advisers and institutional investors based upon social and environmental impacts and financial returns.
As a community development financial institution in this year’s list, Capital Good Fund played a crucial role in offering financial assistance to hard-hit families and individuals during the pandemic, with a focus on low-interest consumer loans, including those designated for COVID-19 relief.
The Rhode Island-based company, which offers services in six states, was one of a total of 41 emerging impact fund managers highlighted worldwide with $917 million in combined assets under management.
