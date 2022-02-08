Capital Good Fund teams up with immigration attorney group to help families pay for immigration lawyers

PROVIDENCE – A Providence-based nonprofit community development financial institution has teamed up with immigration attorneys to help immigrant families pay for legal and filing costs, according to a news release.

The partnership between Capital Good Fund and the American Immigration Lawyers Association will help the association’s immigrant clients pay for citizenship and visa application and legal costs with low-interest loans, the release stated.

Capital Good Fund, which was started in Rhode Island and now services clients in nine states, has financed 446 immigration loans worth more than $2 million to help low-income families for a host of immigration expenses, including legal costs.

The partnership now expands those loans to clients of American Immigration Lawyers Association attorneys.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.