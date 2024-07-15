CareLink introduces new wellness program

EAST PROVIDENCE – CareLink Inc. recently announced a new program called Wisdom for Living, in which older adults can participate in discussion groups to share their thoughts, be heard and help them find purpose.

“This program challenges the mind and nurtures the spirit, which are two things that help promote social and mental wellness,” said Dr. Michelle Meunier, CareLink wellness manager, noting that Wisdom for Living is for older adults living in the community or in settings such as senior housing, assisted living, long-term care, adult day health, or senior centers throughout Rhode Island. “Older adults today are looking for programs that challenge their mind and promote wellness. This program addresses life changes in a therapeutic and life-affirming way.”

Wisdom for Living is led by CareLink licensed and trained clinicians and facilitates deeper conversations than the usual “Hi, how are you?”

The program is meant to reduce social isolation and loneliness, which have been linked to improving physical and mental health.

Gwenette Kangis, a Providence resident, created Wisdom for Living in 2013 several years after her husband, Plato, passed away.

“Bingo and bridge have their place, but for a life well lived, the spirit needs to be nurtured. This is why I founded Wisdom for Living,” Kangis said. “CareLink has been a blessing and I feel certain that in keeping Wisdom for Living growing, my legacy will keep going. In addition, I believe they will continue to work diligently to help others find renewed meaning, purpose and insight to live a fulfilling, happy life despite the challenges and changes that this life chapter brings.”

Kangis recently trained four members of CareLink’s clinical therapy team to be facilitators of the program: Meunier; Kathleen Cassino, certified occupational therapy assistant; Tina Randall, physical therapy assistant; and Michele Cornwell, wellness lead clinical trainer.

The program curriculum is flexible because each discussion group determines the size and how often to meet. Usually, sessions last 45 to 60 minutes and include 12 to 14 residents.

The following facilities are currently offering Wisdom for Living groups to residents: Tockwotton on the Waterfront in East Providence, Steere House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Providence, and The Village at Waterman Lake in Smithfield.

