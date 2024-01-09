Carillon promoted to senior VP, head of retail banking at Centreville Bank

WEST WARWICK – Brian Carillon has been promoted to senior vice president, head of retail banking at Centreville Bank.

Carillon first joined Centreville as head of consumer and business banking nearly 3½ years ago. In his new role, he will continue to oversee bank retail operations and municipal banking while managing the bank’s growth strategy in both areas of the business, according to a news release.

“Since joining the bank in 2020, Brian has enhanced the branch experience, deepened customer relationships and supported growth in the retail, municipal and cash management portfolios,” Harold M. Horvat, bank CEO, president and board chairman, said in a statement. “We continue to leverage and benefit from Brian’s experience and leadership as Centreville Bank expands into new markets and locations.”

Prior to joining Centreville, Carillon served in multiple roles at Santander Bank, most recently as network execution lead. He has also worked as a financial center manager and consumer banking market leader at Bank of America Corp.

Carillon has more than 20 years of retail banking experience at larger financial institutions throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business management from Westfield State University.