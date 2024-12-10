CBIZ names replacement for retiring CFO

PROVIDENCE – CBIZ Inc., a national professional services adviser with offices in Rhode Island, says Brad Lakhia will become its next chief financial officer and senior vice president when CFO Ware H. Grove retires in March.

The Cleveland-based accounting insurance and advisory firm says Lakhia most recently served as CFO and executive vice president at Openlane Inc., an operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles.

CBIZ, which is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange, last month completed a $2.3 billion acquisition of Marcum LLP, making CBIZ the largest full-service professional services adviser of its kind in the U.S. providing accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance and technology services, primarily to middle-market businesses, the firm said.

“I am thrilled to be joining the CBIZ team and excited about the opportunities that lay ahead for the company and our industry,” Lakhia said. “Now that CBIZ and Marcum have come together as one, CBIZ offers an unparalleled breadth of services and depth of expertise. I look forward to leading the finance team to support the continued growth and success of CBIZ. I am grateful to Ware for the lasting legacy he leaves and his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition.”

Before Openlane, Lakhia served as vice president of finance for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s Americas business segment. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting from The Ohio State University Fisher School of Business and an MBA from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

“Brad brings impressive financial acumen and leadership abilities that will allow us to continue to build on our strong financial performance. His experience in [mergers and acquisitions] integration, treasury, capital markets and operational finance will serve us well as we solidify our position as the unmatched full-service professional services adviser to the growing middle market,” said Jerry Grisko, CBIZ CEO and president.

Grove, who has been in the CBIZ CFO role for 24 years, is set to retire on March 17.

“Working with the CBIZ team over the years, we have achieved a remarkable track record of growth and increased shareholder value,” Grove said. “Having closed the Marcum transaction, the company is in capable hands, and this is a good time to step aside. I will be supporting a smooth transition in the coming months, and I look forward to seeing the continued success of CBIZ.”

Grisko said, “It has been a pleasure to work side by side with Ware, leading the organization through exponential growth. He played an indispensable role in our recent acquisition of Marcum, the largest transaction in our history. I cannot overstate how much Ware means to CBIZ. I know I am joined by countless colleagues in thanking Ware for the indelible imprint he has made on CBIZ, our impressive performance and our culture.”