CBIZ Promotes Barret Pinto, CPA, MST to Managing Director

CBIZ, part of the nation’s 10th largest accounting and tax provider, announced the promotion of Barret Pinto, CPA, MST to Managing Director. Barret has more than 15 years of experience in public accounting and focuses on servicing privately-held businesses and publicly-traded clients in the technology, life sciences, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services industries. He has assisted many multinational and multistate companies with tax consulting, planning and compliance matters. Barret has extensive experience with income tax accounting (“ASC 740”), including ASC 740 processes and implementation as well as U.S. international tax matters. He has a B.S. in Accounting degree from Bridgewater State University, and a Master of Science in Taxation from Bryant University.