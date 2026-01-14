CCRI gains federal approval to continue Prison Education Program

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island has received federal approval to expand its Prison Education Program at the state’s medium security facility at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston, officials announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Education authorized CCRI to offer four credit-bearing, stackable certificate programs in business administration and advanced manufacturing. The programs – covering workplace essentials, entrepreneurship, management, and manufacturing and design – can be applied toward associate degrees and are eligible for Pell Grant funding.

“This federal approval affirms CCRI’s long-standing commitment to expanding access to education for justice-involved individuals and their families,” CCRI President Rosemary A. Costigan said in a statement. “Through the PEP, we are building on that history by offering high-quality, stackable credentials that lead to degrees and careers. These programs reduce recidivism and create pathways to economic mobility for justice-involved individuals.”

Keith Paul, CCRI’s chief marketing officer, said the college will provide advising services, Free Application for Federal Student Aid assistance, and weekly on-site support inside the facility. “We want to ensure students can enroll and stay on track,” Paul said, noting CCRI’s Reentry Hub will connect individuals with workforce training and personalized advising after release.

- Advertisement -

Research shows incarcerated individuals who pursue higher education are nearly 50% less likely to return to prison, according to CCRI.

The college has a long history of offering education inside correctional facilities and partnering with community organizations to promote workforce readiness.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.