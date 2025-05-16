CCRI partners with RIC to launch online RN to BSN program

PROVIDENCE – The Community College of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College recently announced a fully online Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

The partnership is meant to offer graduates a flexible and affordable pathway to earning their Bachelor of Science in nursing degree.

“This program is deeply personal to me,” said Rosemary Costigan, registered nurse and interim president of the Community College of Rhode Island. “I began my journey in nursing right here at CCRI and earned my bachelor’s degree at RIC. This fully online RN to BSN program is a powerful investment in our nursing students and a vital investment in the health of our state. Together with our partners at RIC, we are building a stronger, more prepared nursing workforce for Rhode Island.”

Graduates of CCRI’s Associate Degree Nursing program will be able to transition directly into RIC’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

- Advertisement -

“There is a critical need for nurses with more advanced degrees in Rhode Island and this program is a vital addition to that workforce development pipeline,” said Jack Warner, president of Rhode Island College “It enables the highly dedicated working professionals already in that pipeline to take the next step without leaving the state or commuting to campus. CCRI is an invaluable partner in building this capacity for Rhode Island’s health care professionals.”

David Caprio, chair of the R.I. Council on Postsecondary Education, said having a bachelor’s degree has more benefits such as career advancements, more job opportunities and potential higher wages.

“Knowing I can stay in Rhode Island, keep working and earn my BSN from a respected institution like RIC means everything to me,” said Paige Mitchell, who is expected to graduate from CCRI’s nursing program and plans to enroll in the new program this fall. “I feel like my goals are within reach, and I’m excited for what’s next.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.